FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,809,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of TD opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

