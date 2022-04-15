FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

