FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 997 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

