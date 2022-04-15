FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $11,679,000.
Green Plains stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
