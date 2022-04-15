FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $11,679,000.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

