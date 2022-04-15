FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $11.34 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

