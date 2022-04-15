Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

