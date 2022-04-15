Frax Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $31.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.78 or 0.07457744 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,245.88 or 0.99922045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.