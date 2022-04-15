Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,482. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
