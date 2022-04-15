Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,482. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

