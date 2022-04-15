Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.82.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. 497,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,747. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.