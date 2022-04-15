Fractal (FCL) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (FCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Fractal has a market cap of $1.65 million and $182,286.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.