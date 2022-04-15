Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

FTV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

