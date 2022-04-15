Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $80.98 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $658.74 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.