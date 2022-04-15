FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at CL King

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CL King from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

