Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

