Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.83) to £169 ($220.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.66) to £159.90 ($208.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.98) to £138 ($179.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.