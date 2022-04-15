Flow Price Tops $5.89 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00014544 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $79.53 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.02 or 0.07471669 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.05 or 0.99990378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041513 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 360,253,415 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

