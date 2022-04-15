Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,578. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 468,605 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.