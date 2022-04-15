Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 222.2% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BDL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 2,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

