Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PFO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
