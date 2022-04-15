Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.
Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,450. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
