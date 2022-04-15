Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $683.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

