Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,242 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Banner by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Banner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.