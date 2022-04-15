Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $32.40 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $86.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

