Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of PM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

