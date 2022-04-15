Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

