Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

