Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $51,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of PZZA opened at $101.11 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5,053.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

