Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.