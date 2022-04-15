Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.78.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.