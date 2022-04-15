First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.10. 12,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.71.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.