First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.10. 12,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
