First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

