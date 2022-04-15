First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FGB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
