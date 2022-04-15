First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Up 2.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.91 and last traded at $154.45. Approximately 73,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

