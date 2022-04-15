First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 67.5% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 500,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

