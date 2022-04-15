First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 676,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

FEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,577. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

