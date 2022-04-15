First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.09. 6,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 3,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.
