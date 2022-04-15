First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 1,482,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.53.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.