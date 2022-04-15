First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.53.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

