First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.53.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

