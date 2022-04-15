First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FRC stock traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $160.75. 1,482,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,673. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
