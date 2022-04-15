First National Trust Co Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.