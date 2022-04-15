First National Trust Co Takes $222,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,246 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.