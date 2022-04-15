First National Trust Co Sells 15,940 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,277,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,240,195. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.