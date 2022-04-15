First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,411,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,958,375. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

