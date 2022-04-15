First National Trust Co Purchases New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

