First National Trust Co Invests $459,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

