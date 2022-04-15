First National Trust Co Invests $211,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock remained flat at $$96.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 794,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.