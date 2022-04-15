First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

