First National Trust Co Has $558,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $271.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

