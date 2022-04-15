First National Trust Co Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSG stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

