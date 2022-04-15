First National Trust Co Buys 1,530 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.87.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.91 and a 200 day moving average of $321.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

